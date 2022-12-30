Steven Tyler Is Facing Some Alarming Allegations
The following article includes mentions of sexual assault of a minor.
Steven Tyler has had a bumpy 2022. After decades of sobriety, the Aerosmith frontman relapsed earlier this year whilst recovering from a foot surgery. Due to "the necessity of pain management" used during the recovery process, his bandmates shared on social media that Tyler had voluntarily checked himself into a rehab program, per Page Six. Consequently, Aerosmith also announced at the time that they had been forced to cancel the first leg of their Las Vegas "Deuces Are Wild" residency in June and July.
Tyler's rehab stay was reportedly fruitful, with the ex-"American Idol" judge staying longer than the requisite 30 days, per TMZ. As sources told the outlet, the rocker was not only confidently sober, but his skin and weight were healthier than they have been in a long time. As a rep of Tyler's told Page Six, the singer was "doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage." After Aerosmith resumed their residency, however, the band again canceled two more shows on December 8 and 11 (the last of their Vegas stay) due to a reported mysterious illness on Tyler's part, per Rolling Stone. "On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out," Tyler's bandmates said at the time.
That wasn't the last of Tyler's problems in 2022, apparently. As the year ends, an old scandal has birthed a new lawsuit, carrying such hefty accusations as sexual assault of a minor, amongst other things.
Steven Tyler faces accusations of sexually assaulting a minor
In a shocking new lawsuit, Steven Tyler has been accused by a woman of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress upon her when she was a minor. According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone on December 29, the plaintiff, Julia Holcomb, also claimed that Tyler coerced her into getting an abortion as a minor. Although Holcomb never names Tyler explicitly, their relationship has been previously discussed by both parties.
Reportedly meeting Tyler in 1973 at an Aerosmith concert when she was 16, Holcomb claimed that Tyler, knowing her age, "performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct" on her that night. In 1974, the rocker also reportedly became Holcomb's legal guardian — with her mother's permission. As Holcomb's lawsuit describes, Tyler failed in his guardian duties, continuing to "travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs to" her. When Holcomb allegedly became pregnant with Tyler's son in 1975, she claims he threatened her into an abortion. She parted ways with him shortly after that, becoming a Christian anti-abortion activist, as per Newsweek.
Tyler's 2011 memoir, "Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?," admitted to almost adopting "a teen bride," claiming that her parents "fell in love with me [and] signed a paper over for me to have custody." Tyler also fondly described the girl as "my partner in crimes of passion." In her lawsuit, Holcomb calls the book a false narrative of a "romantic, loving relationship."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).