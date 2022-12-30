Steven Tyler Is Facing Some Alarming Allegations

The following article includes mentions of sexual assault of a minor.

Steven Tyler has had a bumpy 2022. After decades of sobriety, the Aerosmith frontman relapsed earlier this year whilst recovering from a foot surgery. Due to "the necessity of pain management" used during the recovery process, his bandmates shared on social media that Tyler had voluntarily checked himself into a rehab program, per Page Six. Consequently, Aerosmith also announced at the time that they had been forced to cancel the first leg of their Las Vegas "Deuces Are Wild" residency in June and July.

Tyler's rehab stay was reportedly fruitful, with the ex-"American Idol" judge staying longer than the requisite 30 days, per TMZ. As sources told the outlet, the rocker was not only confidently sober, but his skin and weight were healthier than they have been in a long time. As a rep of Tyler's told Page Six, the singer was "doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage." After Aerosmith resumed their residency, however, the band again canceled two more shows on December 8 and 11 (the last of their Vegas stay) due to a reported mysterious illness on Tyler's part, per Rolling Stone. "On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out," Tyler's bandmates said at the time.

That wasn't the last of Tyler's problems in 2022, apparently. As the year ends, an old scandal has birthed a new lawsuit, carrying such hefty accusations as sexual assault of a minor, amongst other things.