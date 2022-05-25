The Serious Reason Steven Tyler Just Checked Into Rehab

The following article discusses drug use and addiction.

Aerosmith has revealed the news that lead singer Steven Tyler has voluntarily checked into rehab. Responsible for big rock hits like "Dream On" and "Walk This Way," Aerosmith's success was matched only by Tyler's over-the-top personality. And while the band would go on to amass huge commercial success, which included several Billboard Top 10 hits, the group almost split for good nearly 10 years ago.

"I thought Steven wants maybe to take four years off, do what he wants to do," guitarist Joe Perry told Ultimate Classic Rock in 2021. "Things went the way they did, everybody got out of their system what they wanted to, and we slowly glued back together."

The band ultimately decided to stay together and have since announced their Las Vegas residency, "Deuces Are Wild." The group returned to Sin City after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to pause their planned performances. And while fans may have been excited to see Aerosmith perform on stage, the group has just revealed that Tyler has checked into rehab.