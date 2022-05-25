The Serious Reason Steven Tyler Just Checked Into Rehab
The following article discusses drug use and addiction.
Aerosmith has revealed the news that lead singer Steven Tyler has voluntarily checked into rehab. Responsible for big rock hits like "Dream On" and "Walk This Way," Aerosmith's success was matched only by Tyler's over-the-top personality. And while the band would go on to amass huge commercial success, which included several Billboard Top 10 hits, the group almost split for good nearly 10 years ago.
"I thought Steven wants maybe to take four years off, do what he wants to do," guitarist Joe Perry told Ultimate Classic Rock in 2021. "Things went the way they did, everybody got out of their system what they wanted to, and we slowly glued back together."
The band ultimately decided to stay together and have since announced their Las Vegas residency, "Deuces Are Wild." The group returned to Sin City after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to pause their planned performances. And while fans may have been excited to see Aerosmith perform on stage, the group has just revealed that Tyler has checked into rehab.
Steven Tyler enters treatment
Aerosmith has shared the news that lead singer, Steven Tyler, has been checked into a rehabilitation center. The group shared the news in a statement posted to Instagram, revealing that they have postponed their return to their Las Vegas residency as Tyler has been admitted to a treatment facility.
"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the statement read. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."
The singer has been open about his struggles with drug addiction in the past, and once revealed that an intervention led to his sobriety. "There was a moment in '88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me. They thought, 'Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over,'" Tyler told Haute Living in 2019. "I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety." And while Aerosmith has provided little details about Tyler's health at this moment, they did promise that their residency would return in September.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).