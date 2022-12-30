The Tragic Death Of YouTuber Keenan Cahill

Things took off for Keenan Cahill when Katy Perry noticed his YouTube presence. After the budding internet star posted his lip-synched rendition of her song "Teenage Dream," she tweeted in September 2010: "I heart you @KeenanCahill." Fans really lost their minds two months later when Cahill posted a lip-synch of 50 Cent's song "Down on Me" and 50 Cent himself walked into his room mid-video to rap with Cahill. DJ Pauly D also joined Cahill in a rendition of the former's hit "Beat Dat Beat" to everyone's delight.

Cahill gave his followers health updates and in December, he said on Instagram: "For those who are asking. December 15 is the date of surgery." David Graham, his manager, told TMZ that Cahill suffered complications from open heart surgery, and thus he had to be put on life support. Graham said that he died in the hospital once he was taken off of it.

Pauly D posted a photo of the two of them on Twitter and wrote, "Rip Keenan," with a crying emoji. "Thank You for always making the world smile." Cahill's followers also shared condolences. "I was saddened by the news of Keenan's passing," one wrote on YouTube. "He had such a fun energy and made the early days of YouTube memorable. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace." Another wrote on Instagram, "RIP Keenan, thank you for the laughter and smiles you brought."