The Tragic Death Of YouTuber Keenan Cahill
Beloved YouTuber Keenan Cahill died at the age of 27 on December 29, according to TMZ. He was diagnosed at one with Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome, per the New York Post, a genetic disorder that enlarges and scars organs until they completely atrophy. Despite this disorder, Cahill became an online sensation for his online lip-sync renditions of famous pop songs and his charming performances caught the eye not only of fans but also of the artists themselves.
Cahill, who hailed from Elmhurst, Illinois, near Chicago, was gifted a webcam for his 13th birthday, according to The Buffalo News, and he began sharing his lip-synced songs on YouTube. "I always wanted to be noticed," Cahill told the outlet. Reality TV manager David Graham reached out to Cahill and the two began working together, with no shortage of opportunities. "He had 412 business opportunity e-mails in there," Graham told The Buffalo News. "TV appearances, talk shows, all these opportunities just sitting there." Graham was all the more impressed by Cahill because of his health condition. "Despite all of the odds he faces," the manager said, "Keenan has become known internationally. That's pretty cool." It certainly is.
Keenan Cahill died of complications following heart surgery
Things took off for Keenan Cahill when Katy Perry noticed his YouTube presence. After the budding internet star posted his lip-synched rendition of her song "Teenage Dream," she tweeted in September 2010: "I heart you @KeenanCahill." Fans really lost their minds two months later when Cahill posted a lip-synch of 50 Cent's song "Down on Me" and 50 Cent himself walked into his room mid-video to rap with Cahill. DJ Pauly D also joined Cahill in a rendition of the former's hit "Beat Dat Beat" to everyone's delight.
Cahill gave his followers health updates and in December, he said on Instagram: "For those who are asking. December 15 is the date of surgery." David Graham, his manager, told TMZ that Cahill suffered complications from open heart surgery, and thus he had to be put on life support. Graham said that he died in the hospital once he was taken off of it.
Pauly D posted a photo of the two of them on Twitter and wrote, "Rip Keenan," with a crying emoji. "Thank You for always making the world smile." Cahill's followers also shared condolences. "I was saddened by the news of Keenan's passing," one wrote on YouTube. "He had such a fun energy and made the early days of YouTube memorable. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace." Another wrote on Instagram, "RIP Keenan, thank you for the laughter and smiles you brought."