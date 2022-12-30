The Chilling Rumors Surrounding Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger

Weeks after a wide-scale investigation combining local law enforcement forces with the FBI, Bryan Kohberger was arrested on December 30 in connection with November's University of Idaho murders. Arrested in the Poconos, Kohberger is expected to be extradited to Idaho to face charges, as the slayings occurred in the Idaho township of Moscow, per 6ABC.

Prior to Kohberger's arrest, the grisly murders captivated America's attention, with citizen theories and tips pouring in online. In the early morning hours of November 13, co-eds Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were all fatally stabbed multiple times in the chest, while sleeping in their beds in the girls' off-campus housing. Two other roommates, asleep on a different floor, were home but not harmed. Law enforcement sources told the Daily Mail that the crime scene was "the worst they've seen." Only after sifting through 20,000 tips and thousands of pieces of evidence did law enforcement make an arrest.

Kohberger was immediately identified as a doctorate student at Washington State University, which, being located in Pullman, Washington, is nearby to Moscow. We also learned other reported details of his academic pursuits that, in hindsight, are bone-chilling.