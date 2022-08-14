Legal Expert Says FBI Report Paints Grim Legal Picture For Alec Baldwin - Exclusive

For months, Alec Baldwin has maintained he didn't pull the trigger on the gun that shot and ultimately killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of their film "Rust" back in October. The actor made the bombshell claim when he told ABC News that, even though he was holding the gun, "The trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger. I wouldn't ever point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never." When pressed over what had happened and how Hutchins had died, Baldwin said, "I have no idea, someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

There have also been a lot of questions over what his phone records might say about what he knew (and what he could have said) immediately after the shooting. As of this writing, Santa Fe County Sheriffs haven't received the records from law officials in New York, where Baldwin turned them over in January, per Deadline. One the logs are reviewed, charges (or lack thereof) will be made public.

Now, an FBI forensic report obtained by ABC News on August 13 concluded the Baldwin did indeed pull the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins. And as one legal expert told Nicki Swift, the report and forensic testing over the shooting doesn't bode well for the Hollywood star at all.