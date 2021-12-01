Alec Baldwin Makes Bombshell Claim About How The Rust Shooting Really Happened

In October, tragedy struck on the set of Alec Baldwin's film, "Rust," in New Mexico. As many know, the actor held a prop gun that he thought was loaded with blank rounds, but the gun shot off a live bullet while Baldwin held it in his hand, striking and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The same bullet also struck director Joel Souza, but luckily, his injuries were not serious, and he was later released from a local hospital.

Shortly after the shooting, Baldwin broke his silence with a statement on social media. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours," he tweeted. The actor also added that he was "fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred." It's clear that Baldwin respected Hutchins and her work, and in an impromptu interview with TMZ, he talked about his relationship with her. "She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe and started shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel," Baldwin shared, adding that they "were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened."

Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, has also been vocal in defending her husband following the accident, and she hasn't held too much back. Now, Baldwin is speaking for himself once again in an incredibly candid interview.