Hilaria Baldwin Makes Stunning Admission About Her Recent Life

Hilaria Baldwin wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram thanking friends and fans for their support over the past year. The mom of six confessed, "I didn't think I was gonna make it." Hilaria posted a video of daughters Carmen and Marilu to Instagram on November 26, with a long caption: "I want to tell you all how grateful I am for you...Sometimes I didn't think I was gonna make it through. I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles."

Hilaria continued her thankful post, "Knowing you were there—such comfort. Yes, my children and my husband, my family, and close friends have been invaluable...but YOU, I don't get to express this face to face due to the nature of social media and how far we all are...I SO want you to know and take in how grateful I am every day for you." Alec Baldwin's wife wrapped up her post in a positive way, "One thing struggle has taught me is to say, 'I love you more.' It's what all of this is all about, in my opinion."

There's no doubt the Baldwin's have a lot on their plate. According to People, Hilaria and Alec share six children, Carmen Gabriela, 8; Rafael Thomas, 6; Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5; Romeo Alejandro David, 3; Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 13 months; and María Lucía Victoria, the baby of the family, who is 9 months old.