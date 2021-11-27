Hilaria Baldwin Makes Stunning Admission About Her Recent Life
Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, made a surprising admission about the past year in an Instagram post. It's been a tough year for Hilaria after she was accused of misrepresenting her heritage, causing her to apologize to her fans. She then had to grapple with the accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" set, as her husband Alec was the one who pulled the trigger. Hilaria referenced the difficult time after the "Rust" shooting when she posted Halloween photos of their family to Instagram. Hilaria wrote, "Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes...but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart."
Hilaria spoke to the media about Alec after the "Rust" tragedy. The mother of six told the New York Post, "He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health. It's an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful." But Hilaria's stunning admission about her recent life on Thanksgiving will break your heart.
Hilaria Baldwin didn't think she was going to make it through the year
Hilaria Baldwin wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram thanking friends and fans for their support over the past year. The mom of six confessed, "I didn't think I was gonna make it." Hilaria posted a video of daughters Carmen and Marilu to Instagram on November 26, with a long caption: "I want to tell you all how grateful I am for you...Sometimes I didn't think I was gonna make it through. I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles."
Hilaria continued her thankful post, "Knowing you were there—such comfort. Yes, my children and my husband, my family, and close friends have been invaluable...but YOU, I don't get to express this face to face due to the nature of social media and how far we all are...I SO want you to know and take in how grateful I am every day for you." Alec Baldwin's wife wrapped up her post in a positive way, "One thing struggle has taught me is to say, 'I love you more.' It's what all of this is all about, in my opinion."
There's no doubt the Baldwin's have a lot on their plate. According to People, Hilaria and Alec share six children, Carmen Gabriela, 8; Rafael Thomas, 6; Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5; Romeo Alejandro David, 3; Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 13 months; and María Lucía Victoria, the baby of the family, who is 9 months old.