Hilaria Baldwin Introduces New Family Member The Same Day Alec Faces Explosive Lawsuit
Alec Baldwin has been trudging through turbulent days since he fired a gun on the set of the independent film "Rust" on October 21, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, as CNN reported last month. On top of the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting, Alec is also facing lawsuits that continue to roll in. According to Deadline, the first was filed on November 9 by gaffer Serge Svetnoy, who accused Alec and others involved in the film's production of general negligence.
The second, more specifically directed at Alec, was filed on November 17 by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who was the one who called 911 following the incident, as ABC7 News reported. Mitchell is accusing Alec of going against the script, the report detailed. "Alec Baldwin intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not call for the cocking and firing of the firearm," the suit alleged.
During these difficult weeks, Alec has been leaning on his family for solace. Immediately after the incident, Alec, along with his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their six kids, left New York City in an attempt to heal, per People. "He is trying to focus his attention as best he can on being present for his wife and kids as he works through the trauma," a source told the outlet. The family is back home, but Alec continues to find comfort in his large family — which just grew some more, as Hilaria revealed.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed a new kitten
The family of eight (or nine, including Alec Baldwin's adult daughter with Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin) isn't overwhelmed by its size. On November 17, Hilaria Baldwin announced on her Instagram page that the Baldwins had added another member to their clan — a Bengal kitten named Cayetana Magdalena Baldwin. Cayetana is joining the similarly dessert-middle-named Emilio Cookie and Antonio Cupcake, elevating the number of Baldwin Bengal babies to three, Hilaria detailed in the caption. "Grateful for these animals that give us comfort and love ... they are so therapeutic," she concluded the post.
Hilaria also used the post to share a health update on Emilio with her 940,000 followers. As TMZ pointed out, Emilio disappeared shortly after the fatal "Rust" shooting involving Alec. The cat was found later that day, though he had been hit by a car, Hilaria shared on Instagram on November 2. Emilio suffered a burst bladder and a broken leg as a consequence of the accident, she wrote in the most recent post. While not at all happy to be wearing a cone and being in a small space, Emilio is thankfully healing. "[W]e are grateful he is on the mend," Hilaria wrote.
The family expanded quite a bit in 2021. Emilio and Antonio were both acquired this year, with Emilio being the first in April, Hilaria shared on Instagram. Fur babies aside, in February, the Baldwins also welcomed their sixth child together, a daughter named Lucia, according to People.