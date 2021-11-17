Hilaria Baldwin Introduces New Family Member The Same Day Alec Faces Explosive Lawsuit

Alec Baldwin has been trudging through turbulent days since he fired a gun on the set of the independent film "Rust" on October 21, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, as CNN reported last month. On top of the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting, Alec is also facing lawsuits that continue to roll in. According to Deadline, the first was filed on November 9 by gaffer Serge Svetnoy, who accused Alec and others involved in the film's production of general negligence.

The second, more specifically directed at Alec, was filed on November 17 by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who was the one who called 911 following the incident, as ABC7 News reported. Mitchell is accusing Alec of going against the script, the report detailed. "Alec Baldwin intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not call for the cocking and firing of the firearm," the suit alleged.

During these difficult weeks, Alec has been leaning on his family for solace. Immediately after the incident, Alec, along with his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their six kids, left New York City in an attempt to heal, per People. "He is trying to focus his attention as best he can on being present for his wife and kids as he works through the trauma," a source told the outlet. The family is back home, but Alec continues to find comfort in his large family — which just grew some more, as Hilaria revealed.