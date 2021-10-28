How Has Alec Baldwin Found Comfort Amid His Accidental Shooting Tragedy?
Joel Souza's western "Rust" was marked by tragedy on October 22, when star Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, per CNN. Authorities are continuing to investigate the fatal incident, which has found that Baldwin was using an antique gun — not a prop gun, as many media outlets previously reported, according to The Guardian. On his Twitter account, Baldwin noted that he is "fully cooperating" with the investigation proceedings, while adding he is devastated by the incident. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he added.
Baldwin followed up his tweet with another in which he explained he was "in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," once again expressing his grief over the killing. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he concluded the tweet. In the days that followed, Baldwin shared two news articles by Apple News and The New York Times reporting that an assistant director told authorities he failed to thoroughly inspect the gun's chambers.
On Instagram, Baldwin shared screenshots of his Twitter messages about the incident, but has been absent from social media since then. Dealing with such tragedy must be impossibly difficult, but Baldwin is trying to hang in there. Read on to learn how he has been finding comfort.
Alec Baldwin is finding strength in his family
Alec Baldwin has been "laying low" in a peaceful environment the past week, according to People. Citing an insider, the magazine reported that Baldwin left the hustle and bustle of New York City with his wife, Hilaria, and their six young children in an attempt to protect their privacy as they grieve. The source, who did not specify where the family went, said Baldwin is being comforted by those closest to him.
Aside from grabbing dinner every now and again, the Baldwins are mainly concerned with healing and protecting the privacy of the family, particularly their young kids, according to the source. "Alec continues to grieve the last week's tragic events, but has found comfort being surrounded by his loved ones. He is trying to focus his attention as best he can on being present for his wife and kids as he works through the trauma," the insider told People.
On her Instagram, Hilaria expressed her solidarity with Halyna Hutchins's family, and also with her husband. "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec," she wrote on October 25. "It's said 'there are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."