How Has Alec Baldwin Found Comfort Amid His Accidental Shooting Tragedy?

Joel Souza's western "Rust" was marked by tragedy on October 22, when star Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, per CNN. Authorities are continuing to investigate the fatal incident, which has found that Baldwin was using an antique gun — not a prop gun, as many media outlets previously reported, according to The Guardian. On his Twitter account, Baldwin noted that he is "fully cooperating" with the investigation proceedings, while adding he is devastated by the incident. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he added.

Baldwin followed up his tweet with another in which he explained he was "in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," once again expressing his grief over the killing. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he concluded the tweet. In the days that followed, Baldwin shared two news articles by Apple News and The New York Times reporting that an assistant director told authorities he failed to thoroughly inspect the gun's chambers.

On Instagram, Baldwin shared screenshots of his Twitter messages about the incident, but has been absent from social media since then. Dealing with such tragedy must be impossibly difficult, but Baldwin is trying to hang in there. Read on to learn how he has been finding comfort.