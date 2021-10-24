Suspicious Details Emerged About Alec Baldwin's Gun Handler

TMZ reported that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the person in charge of guns for Alec Baldwin's movie "Rust," is new to the industry. "Rust" was only her second job as the head gun armorer for a movie. In September, the 24-year-old was interviewed on the "Voices of the West" podcast (via TMZ), talking about her first time as the head armorer on a movie. Gutierrez-Reed said she'd just wrapped a film "The Old Way" with Nicolas Cage, calling the job a "badass way to start off a really long and cool career, I'm hoping."

Gutierrez-Reed talked to the podcast hosts about her first experience as the chief of firearms, "You know, I was really nervous about it at first, and I almost didn't take the job because I wasn't sure if I was ready ... but, doing it, like, it went really smooth." Her podcast interview is especially chilling in light of reports that during the movie "The Old Way," she allegedly gave 11-year-old actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong a gun without checking properly for safety, per The New York Post. Meanwhile, a source claimed to the Daily Beast that Gutierrez-Reed "was a bit careless with the guns, waving it around every now and again." She was also described as "inexperienced and green" to the same outlet. She did not respond to the Daily Beast's request for comment.

Gutierrez-Reed is the daughter of veteran Hollywood armorer Thell Reed, who trained her from a young age, per The Daily Mail.