Everything We Know About The Director Alec Baldwin Injured On Set

According to IMDb, Joel Souza is a filmmaker based not in Hollywood, but in the San Francisco Bay Area. His first feature film was "Crown Vic," which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019. Per the festival's website, the film depicts one crazy night in the lives of two partner cops, one a veteran, the other a rookie. Alec Baldwin is also credited as a producer on this film.

Souza and Josh Hopkins, one of the stars of "Crown Vic," sat down with U Interview in 2019 to discuss the film. Hopkins noted that unlike most directors, Souza was open to following the actors' leads and adapting his vision as things unfolded in rehearsals. "A lot of directors wouldn't come off their plan ... For [Souza] to do that, that's a huge strength in a director," he said. "To be like, 'I'm going to throw everything out the window. This is better storytelling.'"

The Numbers reports that "Crown Vic" had a budget of $3.6 million. It's unclear exactly what the budget was for "Rust," but it makes sense that it was higher, considering the success of Souza's previous flick.