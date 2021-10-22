Everything We Know About Alec Baldwin Accidentally Killing A Crew Member On His Latest Film

Alec Baldwin and his crewmates saw a horrifically tragic accident unfold on the set of his latest movie, "Rust," which promptly halted filming. The former "30 Rock" star had been filming his upcoming project at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in which he stars alongside the likes of former "Vikings" star Travis Fimmel and former "Supernatural" actor Jensen Ackles.

The movie is a Western and follows Baldwin's character, an outlaw named Harland Rust, who teams up with his grandson to go on the run together. Rust's grandson is charged with accidental murder and Rust breaks him out of prison (per Deadline).

The movie is thought to heavily feature guns, as Ackles previously attested to while appearing at SNP Denver 2021 in September. "They had me pick my gun. They were like, 'Alright, what gun would you like?' I was like, 'I don't know,' and the armourer was like, 'Do you have gun experience?' I was like, 'A little,' she was like, 'This is how you load it. This is how you load it, check it's safe. Do you want it hip drawn or cross drawn?' I was like, 'cross drawn, that sounds fun,'" he said. Ackles then explained that there were blanks placed in his gun and he was told to practice by firing "a couple of rounds towards the hill."

But, sadly, tragedy has since hit the set involving a gun, leaving one person dead and another injured.