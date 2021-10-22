Everything We Know About Alec Baldwin Accidentally Killing A Crew Member On His Latest Film
Alec Baldwin and his crewmates saw a horrifically tragic accident unfold on the set of his latest movie, "Rust," which promptly halted filming. The former "30 Rock" star had been filming his upcoming project at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in which he stars alongside the likes of former "Vikings" star Travis Fimmel and former "Supernatural" actor Jensen Ackles.
The movie is a Western and follows Baldwin's character, an outlaw named Harland Rust, who teams up with his grandson to go on the run together. Rust's grandson is charged with accidental murder and Rust breaks him out of prison (per Deadline).
The movie is thought to heavily feature guns, as Ackles previously attested to while appearing at SNP Denver 2021 in September. "They had me pick my gun. They were like, 'Alright, what gun would you like?' I was like, 'I don't know,' and the armourer was like, 'Do you have gun experience?' I was like, 'A little,' she was like, 'This is how you load it. This is how you load it, check it's safe. Do you want it hip drawn or cross drawn?' I was like, 'cross drawn, that sounds fun,'" he said. Ackles then explained that there were blanks placed in his gun and he was told to practice by firing "a couple of rounds towards the hill."
But, sadly, tragedy has since hit the set involving a gun, leaving one person dead and another injured.
Alec Baldwin 'accidentally misfired a prop gun'
The movie "Rust" has paused production following a serious incident involving star Alec Baldwin and two crew members on the set. According to People, Baldwin "accidentally misfired a prop gun" while filming on October 21, killing the movie's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins (pictured above), and injuring its director, Joel Souza. Hutchins was airlifted to a nearby hospital, but tragically died after arriving.
Rust Movie Productions LLC said in a statement that "the entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones." The company added, "We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."
A Santa Fe Sheriff's Department official told Deadline that Baldwin had been "questioned by investigators and released" but added, "no arrests or charges have been filed." They also confirmed that the "investigation remains open and active" and shared that "witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."
Alec Baldwin's reaction to the accidental shooting
People shared a photo of Alec Baldwin in New Mexico shortly after the incident occurred, in which he appeared to be outside. The outlet reported that he "appeared shaken" and was on a call to an unknown person while holding a what seemed to be a disposable mask. Another candid image obtained by Sky News showed the actor bent over and clearly emotional.
Baldwin does not yet appear to have spoken publicly about the tragic accident, though Independent claimed he was seen "crying" outside of the sheriff's office, while Sky News reported he did not speak to the press or anyone else who had gathered outside. Baldwin was seemingly questioned about what happened on the set while inside the sheriff's office and a spokesman confirmed that "he willingly provided a statement."
The sighting came as Baldwin deleted a photo of himself from the set from his Instagram account following the tragedy. The snap, which is still available to see via The Sun, showed the actor in character as Harland Rust wearing a bloodstained shirt as he stood amongst a collection of trailers. He held his jacket in one hand and a cowboy hat in the other.
Halyna Hutchins shared updates from the set
"Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins posted several updates from the set of the movie to her Instagram account, leaving behind a poignant reminder of the fun she was having just days before her tragic death. Hutchins' final post was a video that showed her horse riding in New Mexico on October 19. She gazed into the camera and gave her followers a look at her stunning surroundings. "One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off," she wrote, alongside a smiley face.
Shortly before that, an even more heartbreaking post came in the form of a photo of the cast and crew on the outdoor set. The image showed the gang gathered together — with the actors in costume — as they smiled for the camera. Hutchins tagged several of the cast and crew in her post, including Alec Baldwin.
Tributes have flooded in for Hutchins following her death, including a touching Instagram message from Joe Manganiello who worked with her on the 2020 movie, "Archenemy."
We're sending our condolences to Hutchins' family and to everyone on the set after such a horrific tragedy.