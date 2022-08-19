Alec Baldwin Continues To Point Fingers In Rust Shooting Tragedy

In October 2021, a live bullet came out of a prop gun during a rehearsal for the movie "Rust," resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, per USA Today. The gun was pointed at the camera, which Hutchins and director Joel Souza were standing behind. The bullet hit both of them, and the cinematographer died in the hospital. Actor Alec Baldwin was the one holding the gun when the incident happened, but he claims that he's not responsible.

"The trigger wasn't pulled," the "30 Rock" actor told George Stephanopoulos during a December 2021 interview on ABC News. "I didn't pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never." Baldwin then claimed that someone must have put a live bullet in the gun, unbeknownst to him and potentially anyone else on set.

The actor and producer continued to claim that he never pulled the trigger, explaining to Chris Cuomo on an August 17 episode of "The Chris Cuomo Project" how fanning the hammer of the gun can make it fire without pulling the trigger. But in recent FBI reports acquired by ABC News, forensic analysis determined that somebody had to have pulled the trigger in order for the gun to have fired. With this new evidence, it seems that Baldwin is eager to place the blame on someone else.