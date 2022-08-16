Investigator Makes Major Ruling In Alec Baldwin's Rust Shooting Case

Actor Alec Baldwin made major headlines in 2021 — but not thanks to his acting chops or impressive impersonation skills. On October 21, 2021, a tragic accident occurred on the set of his passion project film, "Rust." A gun — held by Baldwin — discharged, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Since the news imploded Baldwin's personal and professional life, the actor has been the subject of much scrutiny, including an FBI investigation and a lawsuit from Hutchins' family.

"Halyna Hutchins deserved to live," her family's lawyers stated, per The U.S. Sun. The legal team also asserted that Baldwin, El Dorado Pictures, Rust Movie Productions, Short Porch Picture, and the others "had the power to prevent her death if they had only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violation."

For his part, Baldwin held off addressing the tragedy for about two months. In a December 2021 interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, the actor said he "would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them, never," before adding that the accident was just that — an accident.