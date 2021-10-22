The Tragic Death Of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Killed Accidentally By Alec Baldwin

Halyna Hutchins died on October 21 following a tragic accident on the set of the final movie she worked on, "Rust."

Hutchins was working as a cinematographer on the Western and was killed after the movie's star, Alec Baldwin, "discharged" a prop gun on the set while filming was taking place in New Mexico, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department confirmed to Deadline. Hutchins, who was mom to a son, was 42 and died at the University of New Mexico Hospital after being airlifted from the set (per People). The movie's director, Joel Souza, was also accidentally shot during the incident and was also rushed to the hospital.

"Rust"'s production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC, issued a statement regarding Hutchins' passing, which read, "The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones." The company also confirmed that production on the movie had been stopped "for an undetermined period of time" while also offering "counseling services" to those working on the movie.

Hutchins was born in Ukraine and "grew up on a Soviet military base," according her bio. She later moved to Los Angeles and graduated from the AFI conservatory in 2015. She was clearly immensely talented and was named one of American Cinematographer's Rising Stars of 2019 as well as being recognized for her cinematographer skills in 2018 for the 21st Century Fox DP Lab.