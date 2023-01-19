Alec Baldwin Faces A Serious Charge After Rust Movie Shooting
Over a year after the tragic "Rust" shooting, a New Mexico prosecutor has officially decided to charge Alec Baldwin with a serious crime.
In October 2021, Baldwin was at the center of a harrowing incident that occurred while filming the upcoming movie, "Rust." According to The New York Times, court papers revealed that Baldwin had fired a revolver that struck director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Souza was shot in the shoulder and Hutchins in the chest. Souza recovered from the gunshot wound, but Hutchins tragically died as a result of her injuries. After the shooting, it became a question as to who was responsible and whether the correct safety measures were in place to prevent such an accident from occurring.
Throughout it all, Baldwin has maintained his innocence and instead pointed the finger at Hannah Gutierrez Reed and Dave Halls – the film's armorer/props assistant and assistant director, per CNN. Two months after the shooting, Baldwin sat down with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News to discuss the accident and deny culpability. He said, "Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A live bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property. Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me." Because Baldwin fired the weapon, he and several other crew members were not excluded from facing criminal charges. Following the conclusion of a year-long investigation, a New Mexico prosecutor announced plans to move forward with charges against Baldwin in the case.
Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter
Alec Baldwin's legal fate in the "Rust" tragedy has been determined, as the actor has been charged for his involvement in the "Rust" shooting. First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said the decision to charge both Baldwin and "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed with involuntary manslaughter reflected "her commitment to pursue justice for all victims," per Sky News.
In October, Carmack-Altweis said she would oversee a "thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges," per ABC News. The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office conducted an extensive investigation into the shooting to determine if charges should be brought against Baldwin and his fellow crew members, per Variety. Phone records and forensic analysis of the weapon helped prosecutors arrive at their decision. The investigation revealed that the Gutierrez Reed filled the gun with live rounds. All of the details of the investigation helped to determine whether Baldwin would be charged.
Meanwhile, NBC News reports that Dave Halls plans to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon for his role in the fatal shooting.