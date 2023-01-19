Alec Baldwin Faces A Serious Charge After Rust Movie Shooting

Over a year after the tragic "Rust" shooting, a New Mexico prosecutor has officially decided to charge Alec Baldwin with a serious crime.

In October 2021, Baldwin was at the center of a harrowing incident that occurred while filming the upcoming movie, "Rust." According to The New York Times, court papers revealed that Baldwin had fired a revolver that struck director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Souza was shot in the shoulder and Hutchins in the chest. Souza recovered from the gunshot wound, but Hutchins tragically died as a result of her injuries. After the shooting, it became a question as to who was responsible and whether the correct safety measures were in place to prevent such an accident from occurring.

Throughout it all, Baldwin has maintained his innocence and instead pointed the finger at Hannah Gutierrez Reed and Dave Halls – the film's armorer/props assistant and assistant director, per CNN. Two months after the shooting, Baldwin sat down with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News to discuss the accident and deny culpability. He said, "Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A live bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property. Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me." Because Baldwin fired the weapon, he and several other crew members were not excluded from facing criminal charges. Following the conclusion of a year-long investigation, a New Mexico prosecutor announced plans to move forward with charges against Baldwin in the case.