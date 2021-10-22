How Is Alec Baldwin Coping After Firing A Prop Gun That Killed A Crew Member On His Latest Film?

On October 21, a tragedy occurred on the set of Alec Baldwin's upcoming western movie "Rust" when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured after a prop gun was misfired, according to Variety. It was later revealed that the actor was the one who accidentally fired the gun. The incident happened around 1:50 p.m. local time while filming a scene. "According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged," the Sherif's office told the outlet. "Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

Rust Movie Productions LLC has since released a statement, per People: "The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

As expected following such a shocking incident, Baldwin doesn't seem to be coping very well.