New Claims Emerge About The Working Conditions On Alec Baldwin's Rust

Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his latest film, "Rust," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on October 21, per CNN. However, there are new claims about the "Rust" set that may compound the tragedy.

Seemingly distraught in an image posted by CNN, Baldwin issued a statement the following morning, tweeting, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred." He added, "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

However, as more information about the incident comes to light, new claims about working conditions on "Rust" could take the investigation into new territory.