What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.

In a statement issued to The New York Times, International Cinematographers Guild National President John Lindley and National Executive Director Rebecca Rhine said, "The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild's family."

The tragedy is eerily similar to the death of Brandon Lee — son of Bruce Lee and star of 1993's "The Crow" — who died on the set of the aforementioned film after being struck by a bullet lodged in a prop gun. Now, nearly three decades later, Hollywood is reeling from a new tragedy and Alec Baldwin is equally in shock.