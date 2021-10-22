Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence On Tragic Prop Gun Shooting
On October 21, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed when actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun on the set of his latest movie, "Rust." The tragic incident occurred at 1:50 p.m. local time in New Mexico, where they were filming, according to Variety. A Sheriff's Department official told Deadline the actor was later "questioned by investigators and released," adding that "no arrests or charges have been filed."
In photos published by People and CNN, Baldwin looked completely distraught while on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, has since spoken out about his wife's death, telling Insider, "I don't think there are words to communicate the situation." He continued, "I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic. I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate." A few hours later, Baldwin also made his first public statement since the fatal shooting.
Alec Baldwin said he's 'fully' cooperating with the police investigation in a social media response
Less than 24 hours after the tragic incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Alec Baldwin broke his silence in a statement posted to Twitter. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," the actor wrote. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."
Baldwin, who is reportedly responsible for Hutchins' death and injuring another, also added in a reply to his first tweet, labeled "2", that he's "in touch with her husband," Matthew Hutchins, "offering my support to him and his family." The "30 Rock" star concluded his message with: "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."
He shared screenshots of his tweets via Instagram as well and fans quickly flooded his comments with messages of support. "My thoughts are with YOU too," one person wrote. Another added, "I pray that you can forgive yourself and that her family will find forgiveness and peace."