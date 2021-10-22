Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence On Tragic Prop Gun Shooting

On October 21, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed when actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun on the set of his latest movie, "Rust." The tragic incident occurred at 1:50 p.m. local time in New Mexico, where they were filming, according to Variety. A Sheriff's Department official told Deadline the actor was later "questioned by investigators and released," adding that "no arrests or charges have been filed."

In photos published by People and CNN, Baldwin looked completely distraught while on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, has since spoken out about his wife's death, telling Insider, "I don't think there are words to communicate the situation." He continued, "I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic. I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate." A few hours later, Baldwin also made his first public statement since the fatal shooting.