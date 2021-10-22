This 2017 Tweet From Alec Baldwin Definitely Didn't Age Well
Alec Baldwin's world has gone into a tailspin following his fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The incident occurred on the set of "Rust," which is currently being filmed in New Mexico at the moment, per CNN. The tragedy occurred when Baldwin, the film's main star, was handed a gun loaded with real ammunition as opposed to blanks (via the Daily Mail), and discharged the firearm. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the process.
Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries — and now, both Baldwin and Hollywood are reeling from the news of her death. In a report from the Daily Mail, Baldwin was heard repeatedly asking, "Why was I handed a hot gun?" The outlet also published pictures of Baldwin in emotional distress following the incident.
Meanwhile, several eagle-eyed internet-goers dug up a 2017 tweet from Baldwin that most certainly did not age well for the actor.
Alec Baldwin's 2017 tweet about guns is going viral
Alec Baldwin, a known Democrat and ardent supporter for gun control, is facing intense media scrutiny following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. But as news outlets are going haywire over the event, internet sleuths have been busy at work digging up dirt on the Baldwin brother — so much so that Baldwin's 2017 tweet about police and guns is going viral once more.
Sharing a Los Angeles Times article of a police officer fatally shooting a man, Baldwin wrote at the time, "I wonder how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone..." Now, the tweet is prompting serious backlash from Twitter users. In 2017, Baldwin followed up his initial tweet and asked, "Defend himself? By shooting the guy? What kind of a f*****g idiot are you?" to which a user recently responded, "One might ask you the same question, Alec. The last question, that is."
"You sure have your answer now don't ya?" another user inquired. One Twitter account questioned, "Like why was he aiming a prop gun at the cinematographer and the director. And how did he shoot 3 people before realizing it wasn't a prop Gun." What a sheer mess.