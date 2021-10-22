This 2017 Tweet From Alec Baldwin Definitely Didn't Age Well

Alec Baldwin's world has gone into a tailspin following his fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The incident occurred on the set of "Rust," which is currently being filmed in New Mexico at the moment, per CNN. The tragedy occurred when Baldwin, the film's main star, was handed a gun loaded with real ammunition as opposed to blanks (via the Daily Mail), and discharged the firearm. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the process.

Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries — and now, both Baldwin and Hollywood are reeling from the news of her death. In a report from the Daily Mail, Baldwin was heard repeatedly asking, "Why was I handed a hot gun?" The outlet also published pictures of Baldwin in emotional distress following the incident.

Meanwhile, several eagle-eyed internet-goers dug up a 2017 tweet from Baldwin that most certainly did not age well for the actor.