How Did Halyna Hutchins' Husband React After The The Fatal Alec Bladwin Incident?

Speaking to Insider on October 22, Matthew Hutchins, the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has opened up following her untimely death on the set of "Rust." In a phone interview, he told the outlet, "​​I don't think there are words to communicate the situation." He continued, "I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic." Matthew then concluded that he needs space and time to find the write words to say, stating, "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."

Following the incident, Alec Baldwin issued a public statement in which he revealed that he is in contact with Matthew after accidentally killing Halyna on set. "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," Baldwin tweeted.

As of this report, no charges have been filed and the incident is still being investigated, as noted by KTLA5.