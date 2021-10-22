How Did Halyna Hutchins' Husband React After The The Fatal Alec Bladwin Incident?
Family, friends, and colleagues are all in mourning today for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was tragically killed on the set of "Rust" on October 21. The incident occurred when lead star Alec Baldwin discharged what he believed to be a prop gun loaded with blanks. The gun in question was actually a "hot gun" — one loaded with real ammunition, per Daily Mail.
Now, the late Hutchins is receiving an outpouring of social media tributes in light of her untimely death. Actor Elijah Wood tweeted, "Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family." Director James Gunn also chimed in, stating, "My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family."
None more are affected by the tragedy, however, than Halyna's husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros. And now, Matthew has finally broken his silence.
Matthew Hutchins has no 'words' after wife Halyna's death
Speaking to Insider on October 22, Matthew Hutchins, the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has opened up following her untimely death on the set of "Rust." In a phone interview, he told the outlet, "I don't think there are words to communicate the situation." He continued, "I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic." Matthew then concluded that he needs space and time to find the write words to say, stating, "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."
Following the incident, Alec Baldwin issued a public statement in which he revealed that he is in contact with Matthew after accidentally killing Halyna on set. "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," Baldwin tweeted.
As of this report, no charges have been filed and the incident is still being investigated, as noted by KTLA5.