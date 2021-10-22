The Last Message Halyna Hutchins Left On Instagram Before Her Death

A tragedy occurred on October 21 involving Alec Baldwin and a misfired prop gun, which resulted in the death of an important crew member. While Baldwin was filming his new movie "Rust," he shot the photography director, Halyna Hutchins, and the film director, Joel Souza, with a prop firearm at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department, per Reuters.

Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional medical center by ambulance to help his injuries. According to "Good Morning Britain" (via Mirror), Souza has since been released from the hospital. However, there is no word yet from Souza about the situation. Hutchins was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital via helicopter, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

No one expected such a tragic situation to unfold — especially Hutchins herself, who posted a video to her Instagram of herself smiling on her day off of work just two days before her death.