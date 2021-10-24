What Did Halyna Hutchins' Husband Post On Instagram Since Her Tragic Death?

Halyna Hutchins died on October 21 after actor Alec Baldwin mistakenly fired a prop gun, accidentally hitting both Halyna and director Joel Souza. Both were taken to hospital, where Halyna died and Souza was treated and later released, per People. The crew was in New Mexico, working on the upcoming film "Rust." However, following the incident, production has stopped indefinitely. The tragic event has also opened up an ongoing conversation about safety while filming and the proper handling of weapons as props.

Halyna was born in the Ukraine and later moved to Los Angeles, California, where she studied at the American Film Institute, per CNN, and became remarkably successful as a cinematographer. Producer and writer Sidra Smith posted a tribute to Halyna on Instagram, noting her remarkable career and what a unique person she was. "It's hard out here for women cinematographers and this was a HUGE opportunity for her. She was so young and so talented," Smith said. "Halyna and I spent so much time together. She was so beautifully gracious and words cannot express how supportive she was to me. God bless her beautiful heart and soul."

Halyna was also a wife and mother, and her husband Matthew Hutchins just posted a tribute to her. Here's what he said.