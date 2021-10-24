Inside The Desperate 911 Call From The Alec Baldwin On-Set Shooting

While filming "Rust" in New Mexico, Alec Baldwin misfired a prop gun on set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, according to People. The tragedy occurred on October 21 and production has been shut down indefinitely.

Baldwin "was unaware of the type of ammunition in the gun," as Deadline reported. Baldwin was subsequently questioned by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department and released. "No arrests or charges have been filed," the department told Deadline. However, there's still the possibility that Baldwin could face charges, though not of a criminal nature.

The harrowing incident has sparked a renewed investigation and interest in gun safety on movie sets. The correct protocol is that someone on set, in this case the assistant director, yells "Cold Gun" when the prop is handed to an actor to indicate that the gun is safe, according to The New York Times. While this protocol was followed, neither the assistant director nor Baldwin knew that the gun had live rounds inside. As more news breaks about the incident, TMZ released the 911 call made on set. Here's what we know.