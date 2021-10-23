Will Alec Baldwin Face Any Legal Issues After The Fatal Shooting On His Film Set?

Alec Baldwin shot a prop gun on the set of the film "Rust," killing a crew member and injuring another, according to NBC News. The actor was told that the gun was safe to use, but when he pulled the trigger, it fired a projectile. "A live single round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor, hitting both the Director of Photography, Local 600 member Halyna Hutchins, and Director Joel Souza," the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees said in an email, according to the NBC News report.

On October 22, Baldwin took to Twitter to express his grief. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he wrote. According to the Associated Press, no charges were immediately filed against Baldwin. However, the actor could face legal issues as the investigation continues. Keep reading to find out more.