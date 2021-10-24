Where Does Alec Baldwin Go From Here?
Alec Baldwin mistakenly fired a prop gun on the set of "Rust" on October 21, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The film's director, Joel Souza, was hit in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital, but has since been released, according to The New York Times.
On October 22, Baldwin spoke out about the deadly incident on Twitter. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred..." Baldwin wrote. "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he continued.
While the tragedy was seemingly accidental, it does leave Baldwin in an unusual, even precarious, position. What's next for the actor after this?
Alec Baldwin cancelled his upcoming projects to step 'away from the spotlight'
Following the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins, production on the film "Rust" has halted indefinitely, according to the Los Angeles Times. While production has stopped, what's in store for Alec Baldwin?
An inside source told People that Baldwin "was hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours. Everyone knows this was an accident, but he's absolutely devastated." In light of all this, Baldwin is cancelling his future projects and he's pulling away from the spotlight in order to "re-center himself." "This was pretty devastating," the insider added. "This is how he handles difficult times. Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, he removes himself from [the] public eye."
The source added: "[Baldwin] is someone who really deeply cares, so he can be very hard on himself. That's true in general, in situations nowhere near as serious as this. But in this situation, it's a whole other level because of the loss of life involved." He plans on spending time with his family and stepping away "to figure all this out."