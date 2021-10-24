Where Does Alec Baldwin Go From Here?

Alec Baldwin mistakenly fired a prop gun on the set of "Rust" on October 21, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The film's director, Joel Souza, was hit in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital, but has since been released, according to The New York Times.

On October 22, Baldwin spoke out about the deadly incident on Twitter. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred..." Baldwin wrote. "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he continued.

While the tragedy was seemingly accidental, it does leave Baldwin in an unusual, even precarious, position. What's next for the actor after this?