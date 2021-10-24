What Did Alec Baldwin's Co-Star Say About Gun Training Before The Tragic Incident Occurred?
Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun and killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins in late October. Baldwin was on the set of his newest project, the western "Rust," when he fired the gun that also wounded director Joel Souza. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees released a statement (via NBC News), saying that a "live single round was accidentally fired." An eyewitness to the fatal shooting told Showbiz 411 that the bullet went through Hutchins and hit the clavicle of Souza. Both were rushed to the hospital, but Hutchins died on her way to the hospital by helicopter. The source told the outlet that Baldwin repeatedly said, "In all my years, I've never been handed a hot gun."
The actor tweeted, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours." He also said that he was cooperating with the police investigation. Baldwin confirmed that he was in touch with the cinematographer's husband, Matt Hutchins, adding, "My heart is broken for her husband, their son ..." Matt later took to Twitter and wrote that "her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous."
Interestingly, another "Rust" star spoke out about the "gun training" he received on the set of this flick, per the New York Post. This is what Jensen Ackles had to say.
Jensen Ackles reveals his gun experience on 'Rust'
"Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles is also filming the movie "Rust" alongside Alec Baldwin. He even raved about his role on Instagram. "Been out on the range for the last couple of weeks. Dream come true. Finally my bow legs are in their element ... #RustWestern." His wife, Danneel Ackles, shared his joy, writing, "So happy for you babe! A dream come true, I know."
However, when Jensen attended a Denver convention for fans of the CW series a few days before the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, per the New York Post, he relayed a story about how the armorer talked to him about the gun he would use on "Rust." Jensen explained, "I've got a 6 a.m. call tomorrow to have a big shoot-out. They had me pick my gun ... The armorer was like, 'Do you have gun experience?' I was like, 'A little.'" Of course, "Supernatural" fans know that Jensen's character, Dean Winchester, has plenty of experience with handling weapons.
He continued, "She was like, 'This is how you load it, check it's safe. Do you want it hip-drawn or cross-drawn? I'll just put some blanks in there and just fire a couple of rounds towards the hill.'" Jensen added, "I walk out and she's like, 'Just make sure you pull the hammer all the way back and aim at your target,' I was like 'All right, I got it.'" Eerie how that conversation seemingly foreshadowed the entire tragedy, right?