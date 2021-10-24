What Did Alec Baldwin's Co-Star Say About Gun Training Before The Tragic Incident Occurred?

Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun and killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins in late October. Baldwin was on the set of his newest project, the western "Rust," when he fired the gun that also wounded director Joel Souza. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees released a statement (via NBC News), saying that a "live single round was accidentally fired." An eyewitness to the fatal shooting told Showbiz 411 that the bullet went through Hutchins and hit the clavicle of Souza. Both were rushed to the hospital, but Hutchins died on her way to the hospital by helicopter. The source told the outlet that Baldwin repeatedly said, "In all my years, I've never been handed a hot gun."

The actor tweeted, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours." He also said that he was cooperating with the police investigation. Baldwin confirmed that he was in touch with the cinematographer's husband, Matt Hutchins, adding, "My heart is broken for her husband, their son ..." Matt later took to Twitter and wrote that "her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous."

Interestingly, another "Rust" star spoke out about the "gun training" he received on the set of this flick, per the New York Post. This is what Jensen Ackles had to say.