New Rust Lawsuit Contains Scathing Criticism Of Alec Baldwin
Tragedy struck the set of the movie "Rust" when Alec Baldwin discharged a weapon that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza on October 21. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, there were several complaints from crew members concerning lack of gun safety even before the fatal incident. Several have weighed in over who was at fault for the incident, including George Clooney. "I've been on sets for 40 years and the person that hands you the gun, the person that is responsible for the gun, is either the prop or the armorer, period," Clooney said while appearing on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for "Rust," claimed to have no knowledge of "live rounds" being in the gun Baldwin fired. "Never in a million years did Hannah think that live rounds could have been in the 'dummy' Round box," a statement from her lawyers read on November 3, per Deadline. A week later, Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer Jason Bowles went as far to claim that the armorer had been set up. "We are convinced that this was sabotage and Hannah is being framed," the attorney said on November 10, per Variety. "We believe that the scene was tampered with as well before the police arrived," he told reporters.
Although it is standard practice for the armorer to inspect on-set fire weapons, a lawsuit took aim at Baldwin for being the impetus for the incident.
The lawsuit claims the gun should never have been fired
Mamie Mitchell, the script supervisor for "Rust," filed a lawsuit that shed new light on the tragic incident. In the suit, Mitchell claims Alec Baldwin was never supposed to fire his gun. The script supervisor alleges three cameras were to be focused on Baldwin for the scene. "The third would focus on DEFENDANT BALDWIN's torso as he reached his hand down to the holster and removed the gun. There was nothing in the script about the gun being discharged by DEFENDANT BALDWIN or by any other person," the complaint reads, per The Hollywood Reporter.
According to Mitchell, the onus was not solely on armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, but on the actor to ensure the gun was safe. "Alec Baldwin should have assumed that the gun in question was loaded unless and until it was demonstrated to him or checked by him that it was not loaded," the lawsuit reads, per THR. Even though Baldwin heard it was a "cold gun" (carrying blanks), the actor apparently should have still inspected it. "Mr. Baldwin cannot hide behind the Assistant Director to attempt to excuse the fact that he did not check the gun himself," one particularly scathing excerpt from the lawsuit.
Baldwin's brother, fellow actor Daniel Baldwin, came to his defense. "Alec has no blame in this at all," he said while appearing on "The Domenick Nati Show" on November 16. Meanwhile, Baldwin has defended himself on Instagram with screenshots from "Rust" crew member Terese Magpale Davis that claimed on-set conditions were fine, plus a screenshot of his own tweet that said a police officer should be on-set whenever firearms are used.