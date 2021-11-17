New Rust Lawsuit Contains Scathing Criticism Of Alec Baldwin

Tragedy struck the set of the movie "Rust" when Alec Baldwin discharged a weapon that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza on October 21. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, there were several complaints from crew members concerning lack of gun safety even before the fatal incident. Several have weighed in over who was at fault for the incident, including George Clooney. "I've been on sets for 40 years and the person that hands you the gun, the person that is responsible for the gun, is either the prop or the armorer, period," Clooney said while appearing on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for "Rust," claimed to have no knowledge of "live rounds" being in the gun Baldwin fired. "Never in a million years did Hannah think that live rounds could have been in the 'dummy' Round box," a statement from her lawyers read on November 3, per Deadline. A week later, Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer Jason Bowles went as far to claim that the armorer had been set up. "We are convinced that this was sabotage and Hannah is being framed," the attorney said on November 10, per Variety. "We believe that the scene was tampered with as well before the police arrived," he told reporters.

Although it is standard practice for the armorer to inspect on-set fire weapons, a lawsuit took aim at Baldwin for being the impetus for the incident.