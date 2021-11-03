Alec Baldwin Has Something To Say About The Conditions On The Rust Set

Alec Baldwin's name has been firmly present in news headlines since October 21 when he accidentally fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set of the production of the Western film "Rust." The "Pixie" actor allegedly did not believe that the prop gun he was holding was loaded with live ammunition and fired the gun, injuring director Joel Souza as well, according to E! Online.

As the investigation continues into the events and conditions that led to the tragic shooting, Baldwin has been advised by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office not to speak publicly about the experience or try to explain his side of the story, as per TMZ. However, on October 30, the actor was pursued by paparazzi looking to provoke him into talking. Baldwin, his wife Hilaria, and their children were traveling in their car in Manchester, Vermont, where the family had retreated to avoid the spotlight following the incident. At one point, the actor, seemingly fed up with the paparazzi, pulled over to confront the group and ask what they wanted to know. He did reveal, however, that "she was my friend" and called it a "horrible event." He added that there were open lines of communication between him and Hutchins' family.

While Baldwin definitely seems to be struggling to hold back from sharing his thoughts on what really happened that day on set, it appears that he has been trying to find indirect ways to do so.