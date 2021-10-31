What Alec Baldwin Just Revealed About His Relationship With Halyna Hutchins

On October 30, Alec Baldwin opened up about the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on camera for the first time while speaking to a gaggle of photographers and reporters, per the Daily Mail. The "30 Rock" star has been hounded by the press since he accidentally shot and killed Hutchins with a loaded prop gun, and he implored them to leave him and his family in peace after pulling over on the side of the road in Manchester, Vermont to address some questions about the horrific incident. His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, joined him as he noted that their frightened children were "crying" inside their vehicle.

Alec and Hutchins were filming the movie "Rust" in New Mexico when first assistant director David Halls gave the actor what was supposed to be a "cold gun," meaning that it was not loaded. However, it discharged while Alec was holding it, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. An insider told TheWrap that some members of the film crew had used the gun to "shoot at beer cans with live ammunition" earlier that day.

Speaking to People, a source said that Alec was understandably "hysterical and absolutely inconsolable" after the accident, which he described as a "horrible event" during his spontaneous roadside press conference. The actor had previously called Hutchins a "deeply admired colleague" on Twitter, but he revealed that she was more to him than that, according to the Daily Mail.