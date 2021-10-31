What Alec Baldwin Just Revealed About His Relationship With Halyna Hutchins
On October 30, Alec Baldwin opened up about the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on camera for the first time while speaking to a gaggle of photographers and reporters, per the Daily Mail. The "30 Rock" star has been hounded by the press since he accidentally shot and killed Hutchins with a loaded prop gun, and he implored them to leave him and his family in peace after pulling over on the side of the road in Manchester, Vermont to address some questions about the horrific incident. His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, joined him as he noted that their frightened children were "crying" inside their vehicle.
Alec and Hutchins were filming the movie "Rust" in New Mexico when first assistant director David Halls gave the actor what was supposed to be a "cold gun," meaning that it was not loaded. However, it discharged while Alec was holding it, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. An insider told TheWrap that some members of the film crew had used the gun to "shoot at beer cans with live ammunition" earlier that day.
Speaking to People, a source said that Alec was understandably "hysterical and absolutely inconsolable" after the accident, which he described as a "horrible event" during his spontaneous roadside press conference. The actor had previously called Hutchins a "deeply admired colleague" on Twitter, but he revealed that she was more to him than that, according to the Daily Mail.
Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins were friends outside of work
Alec Baldwin told reporters that the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office has barred him from sharing any details about the investigation into the shooting on the "Rust" set, but he did reveal that he was "cooperating with" investigators. He also spoke briefly about the true nature of his relationship with Halyna Hutchins. "A woman died. She was my friend," he said, per the Daily Mail. "The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director."
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin both got irritated when a reporter struggled to remember Hutchins' name. "If you're spending this much time waiting for us, you should know her name," Hilaria snapped. The undeterred reporter asked Alec about his meeting with Hutchins' husband Matthew and the couple's son Andros. After the group met for breakfast on October 23, an eyewitness told People that Alec "didn't look good." The actor described the cinematographer's widower as being "overwhelmed with grief" and "in shock." He also revealed that he's been "in constant contact with" Matthew, who previously told the Daily Mail, "I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive."
"We're very worried about his family and his kid," Alec said to the members of the press who joined him on the side of the road in Vermont, per the Daily Mail. "As I said, we're eagerly awaiting for the sheriff's department to tell us their investigation has yielded."