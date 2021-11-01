This Is Hilaria Baldwin's Biggest Fear For Alec Baldwin After The Tragic Death Of Halyna Hutchins

In an interview with the New York Post on October 30, Hilaria Baldwin admitted that she's worried her husband Alec Baldwin might develop PTSD following Halyna Hutchins' death on the set of "Rust."

Hilaria told the publication that upon hearing the news that her husband shot and killed a crew member on the set of his film, she grabbed their six children and started driving for several hours until she wound up in Vermont. Alec joined his family soon after. "I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna's death," Hilaria explained. "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD. You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it's traumatic. We just came up here for quiet. He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health." She added, "It's an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful."

Alec has opened up about his mental health in the past, and even admitted to having OCD on his podcast, "What's One More," (via People). In 2008, Alec admitted to experiencing suicidal thoughts in an interview with Playboy (via People). "I spoke to a lot of professionals, who helped me If I committed suicide," he said. It's good to know that Alec has this support system as investigations into what happened continue.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.