This Is Hilaria Baldwin's Biggest Fear For Alec Baldwin After The Tragic Death Of Halyna Hutchins
Hilaria Baldwin is concerned about her husband Alec Baldwin, and perhaps rightly so. While on the set of his latest film "Rust" in October, the actor fired a prop gun and killed the film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins. Needless to say, it has been a traumatizing series of events for everyone involved, including Halyna's widow, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros. While during a getaway in Vermont with his family, Alec the actor told a BackGrid reporter that while he was the one who fired the shot that ended Halyna's life, he would absolutely be open to beginning some sort of dialogue to end the use of guns in Hollywood films. "I do know an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on a set is something I'm extremely interested in," he said, per the New York Post. "There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this," he said. "This is a one in a trillion episode, a one in a trillion event."
And while Alec said that he cannot share any details about the ongoing investigation, Hilaria said in a separate interview that she is extremely worried about her husband and his future. That's because she doesn't know if his mental health can take what might come next.
Hilaria is worried Alec will develop PTSD in the aftermath of Halyna Hutchins' death
In an interview with the New York Post on October 30, Hilaria Baldwin admitted that she's worried her husband Alec Baldwin might develop PTSD following Halyna Hutchins' death on the set of "Rust."
Hilaria told the publication that upon hearing the news that her husband shot and killed a crew member on the set of his film, she grabbed their six children and started driving for several hours until she wound up in Vermont. Alec joined his family soon after. "I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna's death," Hilaria explained. "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD. You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it's traumatic. We just came up here for quiet. He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health." She added, "It's an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful."
Alec has opened up about his mental health in the past, and even admitted to having OCD on his podcast, "What's One More," (via People). In 2008, Alec admitted to experiencing suicidal thoughts in an interview with Playboy (via People). "I spoke to a lot of professionals, who helped me If I committed suicide," he said. It's good to know that Alec has this support system as investigations into what happened continue.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).