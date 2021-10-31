Did Alec Baldwin Really Snap At Hilaria While Breaking His Silence Over The Accidental Killing Of Halyna Hutchins?

According to the Daily Mail, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin stopped and gave a surprise interview to the photographers that were tailing their vehicle in Manchester, Vermont on October 30. The outlet shared a video of the couple standing on the shoulder of the road as they spoke about Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed on the set of the movie "Rust" when a prop gun that Alec was holding discharged.

There were no angry outbursts during the brief press conference, although Alec and Hilaria were both clearly aggravated with one reporter who couldn't remember Hutchins' name. "You don't know her name? Come on," Alec said. At times, he seemed to be more irritated with his wife than the reporters. She was filming the proceedings, and when she approached him with her camera in hand, he shot her an exasperated look and said, "Excuse me." Alec also seemed peeved when she tried to shut down one query. "Do me a favor? I'm going to answer the question," he snapped.

Speaking to the New York Post, Hilaria expressed concern over the future ramifications of Alec's involvement in Hutchins' death. "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD," she said, explaining that this is why she took him and their kids to Vermont. She added, "He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health."