George Clooney Makes A Strong Statement About Alec Baldwin's Accidental Rust Shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin is being sued following an accident on the set of the film "Rust" that left one person dead and another injured, according to the Associated Press. Back on October 21, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after Baldwin shot a prop gun that he was told was a "cold gun," according to CNN. However, when Baldwin pulled the trigger, a projectile flew out of the barrel. That projectile struck and killed Hutchins, and another injured director Joel Souza.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," Baldwin tweeted shortly after the accident.

Since the incident, several actors have been speaking out, all heartbroken over the terrifying events that occurred on the "Rust" set. Some of these actors have discussed the importance of gun safety, such as Angelina Jolie. "I've always been very careful because I've had to work with guns a lot. The way I've worked or checked when I'm directing, there are certain procedures. You have to take it very seriously," the "Eternals" star told The Times. Now, actor George Clooney is speaking out about the tragedy.