George Clooney Makes A Strong Statement About Alec Baldwin's Accidental Rust Shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin is being sued following an accident on the set of the film "Rust" that left one person dead and another injured, according to the Associated Press. Back on October 21, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after Baldwin shot a prop gun that he was told was a "cold gun," according to CNN. However, when Baldwin pulled the trigger, a projectile flew out of the barrel. That projectile struck and killed Hutchins, and another injured director Joel Souza.
"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," Baldwin tweeted shortly after the accident.
Since the incident, several actors have been speaking out, all heartbroken over the terrifying events that occurred on the "Rust" set. Some of these actors have discussed the importance of gun safety, such as Angelina Jolie. "I've always been very careful because I've had to work with guns a lot. The way I've worked or checked when I'm directing, there are certain procedures. You have to take it very seriously," the "Eternals" star told The Times. Now, actor George Clooney is speaking out about the tragedy.
George Clooney has never heard the term 'cold gun'
In an interview with Marc Maron on the WTF podcast, George Clooney admitted that he's not friends with Alec Baldwin. "I don't know Alec that well," Clooney said. "He may be a d***, I don't know the guy at all, but I've been on sets for 40 years and the person that hands you the gun, the person that is responsible for the gun is either the prop person or the armorer. Period," Clooney said, adding, "every single time I'm handed a gun on set, I look at it, I open it, I show it to the person I'm pointing it to, we show it to the crew, every single take you hand it back to the armorer when you're done, and you do it again."
Clooney referenced actor Brandon Lee who was killed in 1993 on the set of "The Crow" when a prop gun fired off dummy rounds, according to the Washington Post, before saying, "and why for the life of me this low-budget film, with producers who haven't produced anything, wouldn't have hired, for the armorer, someone with experience." He called the "Rust" shooting "insane and infuriating." He went on to say that movie sets need more experienced people handling guns on set. "Every time I get handed a six gun, you point it at the ground and you fire. You squeeze it six times. Always," the actor explained. He also said that he's never heard of the term "cold gun."