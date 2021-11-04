Angelia Jolie Has Something To Say About The Accidental Shooting On The Rust Set By Alec Baldwin
An accident on the set of the film "Rust" has caused heartbreak and shock around Hollywood, and many people have been reacting to the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On October 21, Hutchins was hit by a projectile that came from a prop gun that was fired by actor Alec Baldwin, according to CNN. Baldwin believed that the gun he was using had been checked, was disarmed, and was safe to use. However, that wasn't the case. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," Baldwin tweeted shortly after the accident.
Hutchins was a 42-year-old wife and mother. Her family is understandably heartbroken and at a complete loss following her untimely death. The tragic incident that claimed Hutchins' life has reignited a discussion around the importance of safety on film sets, according to the Los Angeles Times. And this is something that actor Angelina Jolie discussed in an interview with The Times. Keep reading to find out what she had to say about the accidental shooting.
Angelina Jolie stressed that gun safety must be taken 'very seriously'
Angelina Jolie has long been known to be pro-gun, this according to a 2008 report from the Daily Mail. However, Jolie is — and always has been — very cautious when around firearms. In speaking with The Times, Jolie reacted to the accident that occurred on the "Rust" set — and the death of Halyna Hutchins. "I can't imagine what these families are going through. At this moment, the grief and the tragedy of that accident is quite overwhelming," she said. She went on to stress the importance of gun safety, and said that she's always mindful of this whenever there's a firearm present. "I've always been very careful because I've had to work with guns a lot. The way I've worked or checked when I'm directing, there are certain procedures. You have to take it very seriously," the "Eternals" star explained.
Several others in the entertainment business have spoken out about the tragedy, as well — and many have stressed the importance of gun safety. "My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family," director James Gunn tweeted.