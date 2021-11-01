What Were Halyna Hutchins' Last Words?

This article contains mentions of violence.

Alec Baldwin became the focal point of an on-set tragedy when a gun he used for a Western movie — that was not supposed to have live ammunition — fired a live round and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Leading up to the fatal incident, Baldwin was reportedly adamant about keeping the working conditions as safe as possible. "Alec was pretty concerned about safety on set," a camera technician told the Los Angeles Times. "He wanted to know where I would be standing when he drew his gun," the film crew member said. "I told him I was going to be standing in a different place, and he said, 'Good.'"

Being involved in the tragic accident had an understandably devastating effect on Baldwin. Besides a statement on Twitter, the actor had been mostly quiet about the incident and retreated to Baldwin, Vermont with his family to find some peace. The "Glengarry Glen Ross," actor decided to address a group of paparazzi on October 30 in hopes that they would relent. Baldwin revealed that he considered Hutchins a friend. "It's an active investigation in terms of a woman dying. She was my friend. She was my friend," he told reporters (via CBS News). "The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her for dinner with Joel [Souza] the director."

Now, first-hand accounts from the crew members that were present for Hutchins' final moments are being released.