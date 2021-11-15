How Has Alec Baldwin Been Spending His Time Since The Accidental Rust Shooting?

Alec Baldwin hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in October when it was confirmed a horrific accident on the set of his movie "Rust" had resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The mom of one died while working on October 21 when Alec discharged a prop gun on the set after being told it was a "cold gun," suggesting it did not contain live rounds (via CNN). Hutchins was struck by one of the bullets and died after being rushed to the hospital. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the tragedy, but survived.

Hilaria Baldwin's husband was visibly distraught by the incident in candid photos shared online shortly after the accident, while sources claimed to The U.S. Sun that the former "30 Rock" actor and members of the crew were "screaming and shaking" after the incident occurred.

Alec has spoken out about the horrific accident on more than one occasion since, initially breaking his silence on Twitter before making is account private. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins," he wrote in part (via The Hill), adding that he was "fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred." Alec also shared that he was "offering [his] support" to Hutchins' family, including her husband. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."