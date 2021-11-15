How Has Alec Baldwin Been Spending His Time Since The Accidental Rust Shooting?
Alec Baldwin hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in October when it was confirmed a horrific accident on the set of his movie "Rust" had resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The mom of one died while working on October 21 when Alec discharged a prop gun on the set after being told it was a "cold gun," suggesting it did not contain live rounds (via CNN). Hutchins was struck by one of the bullets and died after being rushed to the hospital. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the tragedy, but survived.
Hilaria Baldwin's husband was visibly distraught by the incident in candid photos shared online shortly after the accident, while sources claimed to The U.S. Sun that the former "30 Rock" actor and members of the crew were "screaming and shaking" after the incident occurred.
Alec has spoken out about the horrific accident on more than one occasion since, initially breaking his silence on Twitter before making is account private. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins," he wrote in part (via The Hill), adding that he was "fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred." Alec also shared that he was "offering [his] support" to Hutchins' family, including her husband. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."
Alec Baldwin's post-shooting family time
In the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death, Alec Baldwin has been keeping a lower profile and spending time with his family. Daily Mail published snaps of Baldwin out with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their children (the couple had six kids together, while Alec is also dad to Ireland Baldwin) on November 14, as they enjoyed some time outdoors in New York City. The star was seen with his arms round his children, also stopping briefly to check his phone.
The sighting came after Alec spoke to press while out on October 30, when he admitted he "sincerely doubts" production on "Rust," which had been filming in New Mexico, would pick back up. "We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened," Alec told photographers while in Vermont with his family (via TMZ), though it's not been officially confirmed if "Rust" will still go ahead. Two days before that sighting, Daily Mail shared snaps of the family out together in New England.
Alec has also courted controversy on social media in the wake of the incident. Mere days after speaking out, Alec was slammed for his controversial return to Twitter when he called out "the federal government" in response to a tweet that asked which "once-great American institutions misleadingly operate under their old names?" (via The Sun). Alec has since made his account private after some believed his remark came too soon after Hutchins' death.