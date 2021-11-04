What Halyna Hutchins' Husband Is Set To Do Next Amid Her Tragic Death

Halyna Hutchins was killed on October 21 following an accident on a film set, according to ABC News. Hutchins was a skilled cinematographer who had been working on the film "Rust" alongside actor and director Alec Baldwin when tragedy occurred. Baldwin was using a prop gun that he was told was disarmed and safe for use. However, when he fired the gun, a projectile was launched — and it hit Hutchins. She was air-lifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque where she died. She was just 42-years-old.

Hutchins is survived by her husband, Matthew Hutchins, and a 9-year-old son named Andros. "Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family's privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life," Matthew tweeted shortly after the accident.

And while Matthew has been figuring out how to cope with this incredible loss, he is reportedly set to make a big move. Keep reading to find out more.