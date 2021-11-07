How Is Alec Baldwin Completely Changing His Life?
Tragedy on the set of the film "Rust" has forever changed Alec Baldwin. The actor and producer was using a prop gun that he believed was disarmed, but when he pulled the trigger, a projectile struck and killed a cinematographer by the name of Halyna Hutchins, according to CNN. The film's director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the shooting, but is expected to be okay. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted shortly after the incident. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he added.
In a video posted by TMZ, Baldwin said that he doubts that "Rust" will continue filming following the accident on set. According to his IMDb page, Baldwin has a couple more roles in pre-production, but it doesn't seem like he has returned to work in any capacity. In fact, it seems as though he's taking steps to completely change his life. Read on to find out more.
Alec Baldwin might be moving to New England
Following the incident on the set of "Rust," Alec Baldwin was spotted at a bed and breakfast in Vermont, according to Dirt. The actor and his wife were have been spending some time in Manchester, doing their best to stay completely out of the spotlight. The report indicates that Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, have been house-hunting in the Green Mountain state. "One of the homes they toured, priced at $3.6 million, sits on about 13.5 drop-dead-gorgeous acres and measures nearly 14,000 square feet with nine all en-suite bedrooms and a total of a dozen bathrooms, plenty of room for them all to disappear for a while," Dirt reports.
Vermont is a very unassuming state with little fuss — and hardly any paparazzi, thanks, in part, to the vast acreage and secluded properties. It may be a nice, quiet place for him to spend some time along with Hilaria and the couple's six young children. And it seems as though privacy is just what Baldwin is looking for these days. According to the Independent, the actor has even restricted his Twitter account in the aftermath of the "Rust" shooting.