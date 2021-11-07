How Is Alec Baldwin Completely Changing His Life?

Tragedy on the set of the film "Rust" has forever changed Alec Baldwin. The actor and producer was using a prop gun that he believed was disarmed, but when he pulled the trigger, a projectile struck and killed a cinematographer by the name of Halyna Hutchins, according to CNN. The film's director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the shooting, but is expected to be okay. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted shortly after the incident. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he added.

In a video posted by TMZ, Baldwin said that he doubts that "Rust" will continue filming following the accident on set. According to his IMDb page, Baldwin has a couple more roles in pre-production, but it doesn't seem like he has returned to work in any capacity. In fact, it seems as though he's taking steps to completely change his life. Read on to find out more.