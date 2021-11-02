The New Reason Hilaria Baldwin Is 'So Upset'
Hilaria Baldwin found herself in the news again this week. First, a little background. Hilaria, the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, caused a stir earlier this year when fans started noticing some discrepancies around her accent. Hilaria (whose actual name is Hillary) was born in Massachusetts, attended college in New York, got into yoga, met her husband, and had a bunch of kids. Curiously though, since marrying Alec, Hilaria has always spoken with a thick, vaguely European accent and once famously forgot the English word for "cucumber."
As it turns out, Hilaria spent a portion of her youth traveling to Mallorca and evidently loved it so much that she morphed into someone from Mallorca. To make a long story short, after a lot of public pressure, Hilaria eventually coped to her New England roots and offered a lengthy explanation as to her confusing accent and apparent confusion regarding her native language, per Vox.
This is all to say that Hilaria is no stranger to controversy, and this weekend she found herself in the midst of a new one. As if that weren't enough, on the heels of the workplace tragedy currently engulfing her husband, the Baldwin family is now facing yet another loss.
The Baldwins' cat Emilio is MIA
Halloween weekend was already unpleasant for Hilaria Baldwin. She and her husband, Alec Baldwin, faced intense criticism after posting a series of Instagram photos of the family in their costumes. Hilaria referenced the on-set shooting in which Alec was involved and claimed parenting had been "intense" since the tragedy. Many found that to be insensitive, to say the least, per Page Six.
Things went from bad to worse for Hilaria when she announced on November 2 that the family cat, Emilio, had gone missing. "We can't find our cat, Emilio," Hilaria wrote on Instagram. "If anyone sees him, please help him get home. We are all so upset. He's microchipped but no collar." The Baldwins are reportedly staying in Vermont at the moment, so that cat is well outside of his New York City comfort zone. Hilaria and Alec purchased the hypoallergenic Bengal cat in April as a birthday gift for their daughter, Cameron, per TMZ.
Thus far, the missing cat news has been more well-received than the Halloween celebration news, if the comments on the post are any indication. Either way, we're hoping Emilio gets back to Cameron safe and sound.