The New Reason Hilaria Baldwin Is 'So Upset'

Hilaria Baldwin found herself in the news again this week. First, a little background. Hilaria, the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, caused a stir earlier this year when fans started noticing some discrepancies around her accent. Hilaria (whose actual name is Hillary) was born in Massachusetts, attended college in New York, got into yoga, met her husband, and had a bunch of kids. Curiously though, since marrying Alec, Hilaria has always spoken with a thick, vaguely European accent and once famously forgot the English word for "cucumber."

As it turns out, Hilaria spent a portion of her youth traveling to Mallorca and evidently loved it so much that she morphed into someone from Mallorca. To make a long story short, after a lot of public pressure, Hilaria eventually coped to her New England roots and offered a lengthy explanation as to her confusing accent and apparent confusion regarding her native language, per Vox.

This is all to say that Hilaria is no stranger to controversy, and this weekend she found herself in the midst of a new one. As if that weren't enough, on the heels of the workplace tragedy currently engulfing her husband, the Baldwin family is now facing yet another loss.