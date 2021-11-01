Why Hilaria Baldwin's Latest Social Media Post With All Of Her Children Is Causing Such A Stir

Following the news that Alec Baldwin shot and killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film, "Rust," he reconnected with his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their family in Vermont. According to the New York Post, a reporter from Backgrid caught up with the Baldwins and conducted an impromptu interview while on the side of a road near Manchester, Vermont. With his wife Hilaria standing beside him and filming everything on her cell phone, Baldwin explained, "There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode, a one in a trillion event." Baldwin also added that he and Hutchins were friends: "When I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together when this horrible event happened."

Hutchins died of her gunshot wounds while Joel Souza, the director of the film, was also wounded but later discharged from the hospital. Given the tragic events, a lot of critics are slamming Alec's wife Hilaria for posting a photo on social media. And it's not the content of the photo that is bothering people, but the timing of it. Here's the deal.