Hilaria Baldwin Let The World Know How Alec Baldwin And His Family Is Really Doing
Life certainly hasn't been the same for Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin ever since the Hollywood actor accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film "Rust" with a prop gun. Hutchins died of her injuries while the film's director, Joel Souza, was also sent to the hospital, but survived, as detailed in The New York Times. The tragedy has hit the Baldwins so hard that they've retreated to Vermont to get away from all of the media attention and to regroup as a family. Hilaria even told the New York Post on October 30 that she was concerned that her husband was going to develop PTSD because of the tragedy.
Hilaria explained, "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD. You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it's traumatic. We just came up here for quiet," she noted, adding, "He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health. It's an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful."
And while Alec himself has limited his contact with the media, Hilaria has been doing her part to let everyone know what's been going on behind the scenes for their family. Here's what she had to say.
Hilaria Baldwin wants everyone to know Alec is doing okay
While both Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have taken multiple breaks from social media in the past, per Vanity Fair, Hilaria has still been posting on her Instagram account, much to the dismay of her fans and critics. In fact, her Halloween post of her family caused quite a stir online, as many critics thought it was too soon for her to share "happy" and "memorable" photos seeing as Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins and their son Andros are still mourning her death. And, while a lot of people called it both "inappropriate and tasteless," that didn't stop Hilaria from posting photos of her kids again, according to Page Six.
Hilaria also shared a 30-second montage of her children at the Vermont property where they are currently staying. She captioned her Instagram post: "Checking in and sharing a few moments. Being together. I know you worry. We love you and miss you."
And while a lot of people have shared their comments on Hilaria's post, so far there's been no word on how Matthew and Andros feel about it.