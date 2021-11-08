Hilaria Baldwin Let The World Know How Alec Baldwin And His Family Is Really Doing

Life certainly hasn't been the same for Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin ever since the Hollywood actor accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film "Rust" with a prop gun. Hutchins died of her injuries while the film's director, Joel Souza, was also sent to the hospital, but survived, as detailed in The New York Times. The tragedy has hit the Baldwins so hard that they've retreated to Vermont to get away from all of the media attention and to regroup as a family. Hilaria even told the New York Post on October 30 that she was concerned that her husband was going to develop PTSD because of the tragedy.

Hilaria explained, "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD. You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it's traumatic. We just came up here for quiet," she noted, adding, "He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health. It's an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful."

And while Alec himself has limited his contact with the media, Hilaria has been doing her part to let everyone know what's been going on behind the scenes for their family. Here's what she had to say.