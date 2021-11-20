Halyna Hutchins' Husband Gives A Devastating Statement Right Before Her Funeral

In a statement to the media, Halyna Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, said, "Halyna was the love of my life, and our loss of her has devastated our family's dreams." People reported that the 38-year-old attorney continued, speaking for himself and the couple's son Andros, "We feel the silence of her being forever gone as a suffocating stillness in our home. Our love and adoration for her grows as we tell her story, and we hope her work can inspire filmmakers and storytellers around the world. We thank the many generous supporters who have been so thoughtful in our time of loss."

Matt made his first social media post about Halyna on October 25. He shared photos of the family on Instagram with the simple caption, "We miss you, Halyna!" Friends of the couple told People Matt and his wife Halyna shared a "beautiful partnership" and described their relationship as "rock solid." Friend Victoria Janashvili told the outlet, "[They] supported each others' dreams."

Halyna's father, Anatoly Androsovych, told The Sun that the couple's 9-year-old son Andros Hutchins withdrew after hearing about his mother's death. Androsovych said, "Andros was incredibly close to his mother and fell silent when told she was dead." The 66-year-old continued, "Matt was really worried because the boy withdrew into himself and couldn't say a word for two days." The worried grandfather added, "This tragedy has wrecked a beautiful perfect family — everyone who knows them is destroyed by sorrow." There are no words that do justice to this tragedy.