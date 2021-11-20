Halyna Hutchins' Husband Gives A Devastating Statement Right Before Her Funeral
"Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins will be remembered at a private ceremony for family and friends, per People. Hutchins' husband, Matthew, shared a heart-wrenching statement with the media before her funeral. Last month the 42-year-old cinematographer was tragically killed on the set of "Rust" after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun during a rehearsal. Santa Fe authorities reported that the firearm that killed Hutchins contained a real bullet. In addition, Deadline reported Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said they found "500 rounds of ammunition" on the set of the western film and that there was "complacency" on the "Rust" set.
After Hutchins death, her husband Matt said, "I don't think there are words to communicate the situation." He continued, "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate." Matt and the "Rust" cinematographer have a 9-year-old son.
Stephen Pizzello, editor-in-chief of American Cinematographer, told People, "Matt always was amazingly supportive of her career. She was totally devoted to him and their son, but he also made a lot of sacrifices to enable her to do what she was doing." Hutchins' husband gave a devastating statement right before her funeral that will break your heart.
Halyna Hutchins' husband says this loss has devastated his family's dreams
In a statement to the media, Halyna Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, said, "Halyna was the love of my life, and our loss of her has devastated our family's dreams." People reported that the 38-year-old attorney continued, speaking for himself and the couple's son Andros, "We feel the silence of her being forever gone as a suffocating stillness in our home. Our love and adoration for her grows as we tell her story, and we hope her work can inspire filmmakers and storytellers around the world. We thank the many generous supporters who have been so thoughtful in our time of loss."
Matt made his first social media post about Halyna on October 25. He shared photos of the family on Instagram with the simple caption, "We miss you, Halyna!" Friends of the couple told People Matt and his wife Halyna shared a "beautiful partnership" and described their relationship as "rock solid." Friend Victoria Janashvili told the outlet, "[They] supported each others' dreams."
Halyna's father, Anatoly Androsovych, told The Sun that the couple's 9-year-old son Andros Hutchins withdrew after hearing about his mother's death. Androsovych said, "Andros was incredibly close to his mother and fell silent when told she was dead." The 66-year-old continued, "Matt was really worried because the boy withdrew into himself and couldn't say a word for two days." The worried grandfather added, "This tragedy has wrecked a beautiful perfect family — everyone who knows them is destroyed by sorrow." There are no words that do justice to this tragedy.