Who Does Halyna Hutchins' Father Hold Responsible For Her Death?

Halyna Hutchins was a cinematographer who had been working on the film "Rust" when a tragic accident claimed her life. According to CNN, Hutchins was killed when actor and director Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that he was told was safe to use. Hutchins, who was hired as director of photography for the film, was hit by a projectile that was fired off by Baldwin. The film's director, Joel Souza, was injured in the incident, but is expected to be okay.

According to Variety, Hutchins was air-lifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she died. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred," Baldwin tweeted after the news broke. He added that he had been in touch with Hutchins' family, and has offered his support.

Thus far, no charges have been filed in the incident, and an investigation is ongoing, according to Variety. There have been numerous reports about who is to blame for this tragedy, and whether or not Baldwin will face any legal repercussions. Now, Hutchins' father has spoken out, and he revealed who he feels is responsible for his daughter's heartbreaking death.