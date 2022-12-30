The Major Regret Barbara Walters Once Expressed About Her Career

To say the late Barbara Walters had an illustrious career would be an understatement. The celebrated news anchor, who passed on December 30, has spent five decades in the spotlight and was revered for paving the way for women to succeed in the broadcasting space.

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, underscored in a statement the impact Walters had in the industry. "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time," he wrote. Per ABC News, Walters was a recipient of many an award for her outstanding work in journalism, including the Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. She was an Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame inductee for her work and in 2003, she received a Daytime Emmy Award for co-founding, co-hosting, and co-producing the hit TV show "The View."

While Walters is touted as a trailblazer, she once expressed a list of regrets about her career, chief of which is not being a more present mother to her only daughter, Jackie.