Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Massive Payday In Latest Career Move

As the most followed person in the world on Instagram with more than 526 million followers, it's safe to say Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has a massive fan base. The five-time FIFA player of the year is also one of the highest-paid athletes in history, with more than $1 billion in career earnings, per Forbes, naturally leading sports fans to be interested in his every move.

Ronaldo's intense popularity seemingly puts him front and center in the spotlight, with his recent departure from Manchester United disrupting the world of sports, reports ESPN. In November, days before parting ways with Manchester United, the star soccer player didn't hold back his distaste for the management at the British soccer club during a bombshell interview on "TalkTV" with celebrity host Piers Morgan. Ronaldo told Morgan he felt "betrayed" by senior executives working at Manchester United. "Not only the coach, but the other two or three guys around the club," he revealed. "Some people don't want me here, not only this year, but last year, too."

Ronaldo officially departed from Manchester United "by mutual agreement" on November 22, per a team statement, and left soccer fans were left in limbo about his future. However, it appears Ronaldo has already moved on nearly one month later, landing a reported nine-figure paycheck in a record-breaking career deal.