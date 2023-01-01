The Tragic Death Of Modest Mouse Co-Founder, Jeremiah Green

Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer Jeremiah Green has died at 45. Green's bandmates announced the news on December 31 on Instagram. "I don't know a way to ease into this," read the statement. "Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I'd like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn't the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."

Green rose to fame with Modest Mouse in the mid-90s, when they released their first album, "This is a Long Drove for Someone with Nothing to Think About." Modest Mouse achieved varying degrees of success and even garnered a Grammy nomination for "Best Alternative Music Album" in 2004. While the band has undergone several roster changes since their 1996 debut, Green was a near-permanent fixture, except for a short break in 2003, per NME. Shortly before his death, Green toured with Modest Mouse to commemorate their 25th anniversary (via North Forty News).

Green is survived by his wife, Lauren Green, and their six-year-old son, Wilder, according to Us Weekly. Green's official cause of death hasn't been revealed; however, it's come just days after his devastating medical diagnosis was brought to light.