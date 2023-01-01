The Tragic Death Of The Pointer Sisters' Anita Pointer

Anita Pointer — one fourth of The Pointer Sisters — has died from cancer at 74. Pointer's publicist, Roger Neal, confirmed the sad news to The Hollywood Reporter on December 31. "She fought a very heroic battle with cancer," shared Neal. "She was surrounded by family at the time of her death."

The Pointer Sisters, who rose to fame in the '70s, were lauded for their eclectic body of work, which was infused with jazz, R&B, pop, and country influences. One of their biggest hits, "I'm So Excited," was immortalized in the film "Summer Lovers" and the infamous "Saved By The Bell" episode where Jessie Spano got hooked on caffeine pills (via The Ringer). In addition to infiltrating '80s and '90s media, the sisters dominated the music charts and won many awards — including three Grammys. And while each member contributed equally to the group, Pointer has been credited with helping write some of the group's most popular tunes, including "Fairytale," which led to them becoming the first Black group to perform at the Grant Ole Opry (via Rolling Stone).

In 1987, Pointer attempted a solo career with her album, "Love For What It Is" to paltry success. However, she and the group's original members continued performing up until the 2000s. Unfortunately, Pointer's death has marked the end of an era for The Pointer Sisters, as only one Pointer sister remains.