The Tragic Death Of The Pointer Sisters' Anita Pointer
Anita Pointer — one fourth of The Pointer Sisters — has died from cancer at 74. Pointer's publicist, Roger Neal, confirmed the sad news to The Hollywood Reporter on December 31. "She fought a very heroic battle with cancer," shared Neal. "She was surrounded by family at the time of her death."
The Pointer Sisters, who rose to fame in the '70s, were lauded for their eclectic body of work, which was infused with jazz, R&B, pop, and country influences. One of their biggest hits, "I'm So Excited," was immortalized in the film "Summer Lovers" and the infamous "Saved By The Bell" episode where Jessie Spano got hooked on caffeine pills (via The Ringer). In addition to infiltrating '80s and '90s media, the sisters dominated the music charts and won many awards — including three Grammys. And while each member contributed equally to the group, Pointer has been credited with helping write some of the group's most popular tunes, including "Fairytale," which led to them becoming the first Black group to perform at the Grant Ole Opry (via Rolling Stone).
In 1987, Pointer attempted a solo career with her album, "Love For What It Is" to paltry success. However, she and the group's original members continued performing up until the 2000s. Unfortunately, Pointer's death has marked the end of an era for The Pointer Sisters, as only one Pointer sister remains.
Anita Pointer is the third Pointer Sister to die
Originally, The Pointer Sisters was comprised of June Pointer and Bonnie Pointer, per Britannica. However, Anita Pointer and Ruth Pointer joined in the '70s, thus forming the legendary quartet. In 1977, Bonnie tried her hand at solo music — a move that almost ended the group. "We were devastated," said Anita to the Associated Press (via Richmond Freedom Press). "We did a show the night she left, but after that, we just stopped. We thought it wasn't going to work without Bonnie." However, the slimmed down lineup actually eclipsed their sister in success as their careers waged on.
Unfortunately, June Pointer — the youngest sibling — died from cancer in 2006 at age 52, according to Spokesman. Fourteen years later, Bonnie Pointer died at age 69 from cardiac arrest, per People. At the time, Anita released a statement, which read: "Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day. We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day." In light of Anita's passing, her family has released a tender statement about Anita being reunited with her departed sisters and late daughter Jada Harper. "While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace," read the statement, per CNN.
Ruth Pointer is the last surviving Pointer sister.