What We Know About Jeremy Renner's Condition Following Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner's spokesperson has finally given an update on how the actor is doing after reportedly suffering from a weather-related injury. On January 1st, The Hill reported that western Nevada, including the Sierra Nevada mountains — where the Marvel star owns a ranch — experienced a winter storm that left thousands without power homes. Some areas had about three feet of snowfall, with more expected to hit the region in the coming days.

In 2019, Renner shared his fondness for residing in the Silver State with his family, telling the Reno Gazette-Journal that it's a place he can truly call home, especially since it's where he spent a lot of time there in his younger years. "In a big city, it's hard to find community and even know your neighbors in a big city, but with Reno, I find I know quite a few people here," he said at the time. "It's just big enough, and it's just small enough for me, and I love it."

However, on New Year's Day 2023, the "Hawkeye" actor's team confirmed he was hospitalized after a weather-related incident.