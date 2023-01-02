What We Know About Jeremy Renner's Condition Following Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner's spokesperson has finally given an update on how the actor is doing after reportedly suffering from a weather-related injury. On January 1st, The Hill reported that western Nevada, including the Sierra Nevada mountains — where the Marvel star owns a ranch — experienced a winter storm that left thousands without power homes. Some areas had about three feet of snowfall, with more expected to hit the region in the coming days.
In 2019, Renner shared his fondness for residing in the Silver State with his family, telling the Reno Gazette-Journal that it's a place he can truly call home, especially since it's where he spent a lot of time there in his younger years. "In a big city, it's hard to find community and even know your neighbors in a big city, but with Reno, I find I know quite a few people here," he said at the time. "It's just big enough, and it's just small enough for me, and I love it."
However, on New Year's Day 2023, the "Hawkeye" actor's team confirmed he was hospitalized after a weather-related incident.
Jeremy Renner is in 'critical but stable' condition
Following intense snowfall in Nevada, Jeremy Renner was involved in a serious accident while plowing snow. Deadline reports the actor was airlifted to a nearby hospital on Sunday, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries. "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," his representative shared in a statement to Variety. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."
Regarding his transport to a nearby hospital, a public information officer for the Washoe County Sheriff's Office told The Hollywood Reporter: "Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party."
While additional details regarding the accident have yet to be revealed, Renner has recently shared videos to Instagram where he can be seen operating a snowcat and plowing excess snow off his property. "Pave new paths, holiday adventures," he wrote in one story. "Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids," he said in another. We wish Renner a speedy recovery!