Fans Rally Around Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin After Chilling On-Field Collapse

Fans are expressing concern for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2nd.

ESPN reports the NFL athlete suffered a cardiac arrest midway through the first quarter after he tackled the Bengals' Tee Higgins. Moments after returning to his feet, the athlete suddenly collapsed on the football field. Medical personnel rushed to his side to perform CPR and restore his heartbeat. Hamlin was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center approximately 16 minutes after he collapsed. According to a statement by the Buffalo Bills, the 24-year-old is "currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the National Football League said in a statement. "The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.” Troy Vincent, executive vice president of the league's football operations, also said the incident stunned everyone. "Neither coach was talking about resuming play, the players were not thinking of resuming play," he said (via The New York Times). "How do you resume play after seeing such a traumatic event?"